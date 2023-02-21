Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.43 compared to its previous closing price of 50.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.43% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that A Good Sign for Tech: Cisco Delivers Solid Numbers

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is 18.60x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CSCO is 0.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is $56.65, which is $5.95 above the current market price. The public float for CSCO is 4.10B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% of that float. On February 21, 2023, CSCO’s average trading volume was 18.40M shares.

Examining the Volatility of Cisco Systems Inc.’s (CSCO) Stock

The stock of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has seen a 7.43% increase in the past week, with a 9.28% rise in the past month, and a 14.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for CSCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.58% for CSCO stock, with a simple moving average of 11.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSCO stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for CSCO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CSCO in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $58 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to CSCO, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

CSCO Trading at 5.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +8.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSCO rose by +7.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.28. In addition, Cisco Systems Inc. saw 6.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSCO starting from Sharritts Jeffery S., who sale 637 shares at the price of $50.08 back on Dec 13. After this action, Sharritts Jeffery S. now owns 276,589 shares of Cisco Systems Inc., valued at $31,898 using the latest closing price.

BHATT PRAT, the SVP & Chief Acctg Officer of Cisco Systems Inc., sale 468 shares at $50.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that BHATT PRAT is holding 55,230 shares at $23,448 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.38 for the present operating margin

+61.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cisco Systems Inc. stands at +22.91. Equity return is now at value 29.50, with 12.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.