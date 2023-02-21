Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM)’s stock price has decreased by -8.66 compared to its previous closing price of 0.51. However, the company has experienced a -22.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CIDM is 2.04.

The public float for CIDM is 152.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.16% of that float. On February 21, 2023, CIDM’s average trading volume was 573.50K shares.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) has gone down by -22.52% for the week, with a -7.57% drop in the past month and a -8.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.69% for CIDM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.52% for CIDM stock, with a simple moving average of -14.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIDM stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for CIDM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIDM in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $3 based on the research report published on January 21st of the previous year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIDM reach a price target of $3.50. The rating they have provided for CIDM stocks is “Speculative Buy” according to the report published on July 07th, 2020.

CIDM Trading at -6.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.33%, as shares sank -12.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIDM fell by -22.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5671. In addition, Cinedigm Corp. saw 19.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIDM starting from Canning John K., who sale 77,976 shares at the price of $0.57 back on Aug 22. After this action, Canning John K. now owns 0 shares of Cinedigm Corp., valued at $44,560 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.92 for the present operating margin

+54.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cinedigm Corp. stands at +3.95. Equity return is now at value -27.70, with -9.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.