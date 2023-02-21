Chevron Corporation (CVX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX)’s stock price has decreased by -2.23 compared to its previous closing price of 166.57. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.30% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/13/23 that Chevron Weighs Extending CEO Past Mandatory Retirement Age

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is above average at 8.92x. The 36-month beta value for CVX is also noteworthy at 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CVX is $192.68, which is $31.41 above than the current price. The public float for CVX is 1.93B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.74% of that float. The average trading volume of CVX on February 21, 2023 was 8.42M shares.

Trading Update: Chevron Corporation (CVX) Stock Endures 2.03% Monthly Volatility

Chevron Corporation (CVX) has experienced a -5.30% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.02% drop in the past month, and a -11.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for CVX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.40% for CVX stock, with a simple moving average of -1.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CVX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CVX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $200 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVX reach a price target of $191, previously predicting the price at $190. The rating they have provided for CVX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Underperform” to CVX, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

CVX Trading at -6.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -9.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVX fell by -5.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $173.09. In addition, Chevron Corporation saw -9.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVX starting from MORRIS RHONDA J, who sale 19,666 shares at the price of $170.00 back on Feb 07. After this action, MORRIS RHONDA J now owns 3,967 shares of Chevron Corporation, valued at $3,343,281 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM, the Executive Vice President of Chevron Corporation, sale 37,300 shares at $182.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM is holding 0 shares at $6,800,230 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.82 for the present operating margin

+18.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chevron Corporation stands at +15.05. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 11.50 for asset returns.