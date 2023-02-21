ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Stock: A Value Analysis

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT)’s stock price has decreased by -3.25 compared to its previous closing price of 12.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.53% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/31/22 that ChargePoint’s Earnings Fell Short. The Stock Is Soaring Anyway.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CHPT is 1.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) is $21.18, which is $8.75 above the current market price. The public float for CHPT is 328.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.80% of that float. On February 21, 2023, CHPT’s average trading volume was 9.93M shares.

Make Informed Decisions with ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Stock Updates

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) has seen a 8.53% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.63% gain in the past month and a -5.12% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.64% for CHPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.52% for CHPT stock, with a simple moving average of -6.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHPT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for CHPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHPT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $18 based on the research report published on October 20th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHPT reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for CHPT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CHPT, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

CHPT Trading at 12.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.41%, as shares surge +10.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHPT rose by +8.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.09. In addition, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. saw 28.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHPT starting from Linse Michael, who sale 1,989,958 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Jan 10. After this action, Linse Michael now owns 0 shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., valued at $19,899,580 using the latest closing price.

Linse Michael, the Director of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., sale 508,101 shares at $10.08 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Linse Michael is holding 0 shares at $5,121,795 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-110.14 for the present operating margin

+20.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stands at -54.87. Equity return is now at value -75.00, with -32.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.