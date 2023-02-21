Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP)’s stock price has increased by 12.99 compared to its previous closing price of 5.31. however, the company has experienced a 18.58% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The 36-month beta value for CTLP is also noteworthy at 1.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CTLP is $9.00, which is $3.0 above than the current price. The public float for CTLP is 65.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.77% of that float. The average trading volume of CTLP on February 21, 2023 was 513.49K shares.

Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) Stock Experiences 21.70% Monthly Change

In the past week, CTLP stock has gone up by 18.58%, with a monthly gain of 21.70% and a quarterly surge of 73.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.66% for Cantaloupe Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.43% for CTLP stock, with a simple moving average of 27.33% for the last 200 days.

CTLP Trading at 28.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.38%, as shares surge +14.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTLP rose by +18.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.19. In addition, Cantaloupe Inc. saw 37.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTLP starting from Harris Ian Jiro, who purchase 5,010 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Dec 19. After this action, Harris Ian Jiro now owns 120,600 shares of Cantaloupe Inc., valued at $20,040 using the latest closing price.

Stewart Scott Matthew, the Chief Financial Officer of Cantaloupe Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Stewart Scott Matthew is holding 26,528 shares at $10,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.71 for the present operating margin

+29.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cantaloupe Inc. stands at -0.83. Equity return is now at value -6.40, with -3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.