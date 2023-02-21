Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM)’s stock price has increased by 5.00 compared to its previous closing price of 58.44. however, the company has experienced a 14.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/29/22 that Egg Prices Have Soared, So Why Is Cal-Maine Stock Tumbling?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) is 6.30x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CALM is -0.08.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The public float for CALM is 32.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.13% of that float. On February 21, 2023, CALM’s average trading volume was 985.94K shares.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s (CALM) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) has gone up by 14.43% for the week, with a 10.12% rise in the past month and a 14.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.76% for CALM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.53% for CALM stock, with a simple moving average of 12.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CALM

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CALM reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for CALM stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on May 26th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CALM, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

CALM Trading at 8.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CALM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares surge +12.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CALM rose by +14.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.35. In addition, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. saw 12.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CALM starting from HUGHES LETITIA CALLENDER, who sale 1,180 shares at the price of $54.70 back on Jan 26. After this action, HUGHES LETITIA CALLENDER now owns 42,727 shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc., valued at $64,546 using the latest closing price.

Poole James E, the Director of Cal-Maine Foods Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $59.45 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that Poole James E is holding 10,909 shares at $297,262 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CALM

Equity return is now at value 40.80, with 31.40 for asset returns.