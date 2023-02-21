Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX): A Technical Analysis

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX)’s stock price has increased by 0.13 compared to its previous closing price of 46.48. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/08/22 that Boston Scientific Investigates Whistleblower Report in Vietnam

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 104.12x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is $53.11, which is $6.46 above the current market price. The public float for BSX is 1.43B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BSX on February 21, 2023 was 6.40M shares.

Boston Scientific Corporation’s (BSX) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has experienced a -1.46% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.38% rise in the past month, and a 8.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.57% for BSX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.79% for BSX stock, with a simple moving average of 11.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for BSX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BSX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $52 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BSX reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for BSX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to BSX, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

BSX Trading at 0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +2.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSX fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.96. In addition, Boston Scientific Corporation saw 0.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSX starting from Brennan Daniel J., who sale 7,572 shares at the price of $47.14 back on Feb 15. After this action, Brennan Daniel J. now owns 276,316 shares of Boston Scientific Corporation, valued at $356,927 using the latest closing price.

Butcher Arthur C, the EVP& Grp Pres, MedSurg & APAC of Boston Scientific Corporation, sale 27,000 shares at $48.74 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Butcher Arthur C is holding 23,392 shares at $1,316,037 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.03 for the present operating margin

+68.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boston Scientific Corporation stands at +5.50. Equity return is now at value 4.90, with 2.60 for asset returns.