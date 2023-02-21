Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS)’s stock price has decreased by -7.61 compared to its previous closing price of 0.30. but the company has seen a -8.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

, and the 36-month beta value for BRQS is at 1.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for BRQS is $192.00, The public float for BRQS is 29.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.48% of that float. The average trading volume for BRQS on February 21, 2023 was 1.88M shares.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) has gone down by -8.57% for the week, with a -12.92% drop in the past month and a -46.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.96% for BRQS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.19% for BRQS stock, with a simple moving average of -76.64% for the last 200 days.

BRQS Trading at -3.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.10%, as shares sank -14.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRQS fell by -8.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3174. In addition, Borqs Technologies Inc. saw 31.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BRQS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.08 for the present operating margin

+8.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borqs Technologies Inc. stands at -188.98. Equity return is now at value 146.70, with -67.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.