Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF)’s stock price has increased by 5.71 compared to its previous closing price of 1.05. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

while the 36-month beta value is 3.06.

The public float for BITF is 180.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BITF on February 21, 2023 was 4.24M shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has gone up by 23.31% for the week, with a 1.83% rise in the past month and a 58.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.74% for BITF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.72% for BITF stock, with a simple moving average of -6.88% for the last 200 days.

BITF Trading at 42.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.68%, as shares sank -3.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +122.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF rose by +23.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0580. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw 152.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Equity return is now at value -57.40, with -41.80 for asset returns.