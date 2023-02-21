BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM)’s stock price has increased by 8.00 compared to its previous closing price of 1.25.

The 36-month beta value for BSGM is also noteworthy at 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for BSGM is $4.17, which is $2.82 above than the current price. The public float for BSGM is 42.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.18% of that float. The average trading volume of BSGM on February 21, 2023 was 395.91K shares.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, BSGM stock has gone down by 0.00%, with a monthly gain of 82.43% and a quarterly surge of 219.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.82% for BioSig Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 33.75% for BSGM stock, with a simple moving average of 84.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSGM stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BSGM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BSGM in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $9 based on the research report published on March 30th of the previous year 2020.

BSGM Trading at 88.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.72%, as shares surge +84.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +132.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSGM remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0403. In addition, BioSig Technologies Inc. saw 221.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSGM starting from Sieckhaus John, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.91 back on Sep 12. After this action, Sieckhaus John now owns 70,000 shares of BioSig Technologies Inc., valued at $4,550 using the latest closing price.

LONDONER KENNETH L, the Chief Executive Officer of BioSig Technologies Inc., purchase 29,700 shares at $0.82 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that LONDONER KENNETH L is holding 1,896,820 shares at $24,299 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7542.18 for the present operating margin

-90.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioSig Technologies Inc. stands at -7237.41. Equity return is now at value -381.00, with -270.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.39.