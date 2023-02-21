AXT Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI)’s stock price has decreased by -17.29 compared to its previous closing price of 5.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -17.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AXT Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AXT Inc. (AXTI) is $7.50, which is $2.62 above the current market price. The public float for AXTI is 40.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AXTI on February 21, 2023 was 163.11K shares.

AXT Inc. (AXTI) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of AXT Inc. (AXTI) has gone down by -17.57% for the week, with a -7.40% drop in the past month and a -3.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.53% for AXTI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.94% for AXTI stock, with a simple moving average of -20.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXTI stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AXTI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AXTI in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $5.50 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXTI reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for AXTI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 27th, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to AXTI, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

AXTI Trading at -7.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.01%, as shares sank -10.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXTI fell by -17.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.99. In addition, AXT Inc. saw 11.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXTI starting from CHRISTINE RUSSELL, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $9.40 back on Aug 04. After this action, CHRISTINE RUSSELL now owns 31,552 shares of AXT Inc., valued at $70,500 using the latest closing price.

FISCHER GARY L, the VICE PRESIDENT, CFO & CORP SEC of AXT Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $9.19 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that FISCHER GARY L is holding 279,020 shares at $367,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.90 for the present operating margin

+36.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for AXT Inc. stands at +11.20. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.