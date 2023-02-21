AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN)’s stock price has increased by 11.35 compared to its previous closing price of 141.26. but the company has seen a 17.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/17/23 that Auto Dealers See Mixed Signals

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AN is at 1.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for AN is $150.89, which is -$6.41 below the current market price. The public float for AN is 40.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.69% of that float. The average trading volume for AN on February 21, 2023 was 767.25K shares.

AutoNation Inc.’s (AN) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, AN stock has gone up by 17.52%, with a monthly gain of 42.26% and a quarterly surge of 30.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.46% for AutoNation Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.98% for AN stock, with a simple moving average of 35.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $96 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AN reach a price target of $126. The rating they have provided for AN stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 13th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to AN, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

AN Trading at 32.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.49% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares surge +38.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AN rose by +17.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.13. In addition, AutoNation Inc. saw 46.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AN starting from LAMPERT EDWARD S, who sale 68,038 shares at the price of $140.40 back on Feb 14. After this action, LAMPERT EDWARD S now owns 5,433,755 shares of AutoNation Inc., valued at $9,552,590 using the latest closing price.

LAMPERT EDWARD S, the 10% Owner of AutoNation Inc., sale 86,015 shares at $139.22 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that LAMPERT EDWARD S is holding 5,501,793 shares at $11,975,163 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.56 for the present operating margin

+18.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for AutoNation Inc. stands at +5.11. Equity return is now at value 63.90, with 16.10 for asset returns.