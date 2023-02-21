Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH)’s stock price has increased by 7.62 compared to its previous closing price of 7.61. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

, and the 36-month beta value for AUPH is at 1.17. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AUPH is $11.59, which is $4.31 above the current market price. The public float for AUPH is 132.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.30% of that float. The average trading volume for AUPH on February 21, 2023 was 2.79M shares.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, AUPH stock has gone down by -2.50%, with a monthly gain of 3.28% and a quarterly surge of 65.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.66% for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.24% for AUPH stock, with a simple moving average of 0.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUPH

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AUPH reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for AUPH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 05th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to AUPH, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

AUPH Trading at 17.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares sank -1.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUPH fell by -2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.64. In addition, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 89.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUPH starting from Donley Matthew Maxwell, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.66 back on Nov 21. After this action, Donley Matthew Maxwell now owns 27,927 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $46,600 using the latest closing price.

Habig Scott Michael, the Chief Commercial Officer of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $5.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Habig Scott Michael is holding 5,000 shares at $25,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-395.05 for the present operating margin

+93.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -396.81. Equity return is now at value -26.00, with -22.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.63.