Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV)’s stock price has decreased by -13.11 compared to its previous closing price of 1.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a -59.23% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/28/22 that Atlis Motor Stock Falls Sharply After Surging More Than 700% Over 2 Days

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AMV is $15.00, which is $13.94 above than the current price. The public float for AMV is 13.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.89% of that float. The average trading volume of AMV on February 21, 2023 was 2.15M shares.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) Stock Sees a-13.11 Decrease

The stock of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) has gone down by -59.23% for the week, with a -76.29% drop in the past month and a -88.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 17.40% for AMV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -63.01% for AMV stock, with a simple moving average of -89.76% for the last 200 days.

AMV Trading at -75.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.75%, as shares sank -76.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -88.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMV fell by -59.23%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.6915. In addition, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. saw -67.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMV

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.85.