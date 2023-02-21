Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM)’s stock price has decreased by -9.96 compared to its previous closing price of 26.81. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/26/22 that GM to Curtail Hiring as Profit Drops Sharply

The price-to-earnings ratio for Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) is 17.89x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LTHM is 1.82.

The average price recommended by analysts for Livent Corporation (LTHM) is $32.78, which is $8.61 above the current market price. The public float for LTHM is 178.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.82% of that float. On February 21, 2023, LTHM’s average trading volume was 3.50M shares.

Assessing the Risk and Potential of Livent Corporation’s (LTHM) Stock

In the past week, LTHM stock has gone down by -1.27%, with a monthly gain of 2.94% and a quarterly plunge of -16.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.53% for Livent Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.46% for LTHM stock, with a simple moving average of -10.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTHM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LTHM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LTHM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $29 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LTHM reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for LTHM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Buy” to LTHM, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

LTHM Trading at 3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.22%, as shares sank -0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTHM fell by -1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.53. In addition, Livent Corporation saw 21.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTHM starting from Antoniazzi Gilberto, who sale 3,635 shares at the price of $32.54 back on Sep 19. After this action, Antoniazzi Gilberto now owns 62,582 shares of Livent Corporation, valued at $118,272 using the latest closing price.

Graves Paul W, the President and CEO of Livent Corporation, sale 85,171 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Graves Paul W is holding 299,980 shares at $2,980,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTHM

Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 7.00 for asset returns.