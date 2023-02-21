indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI)’s stock price has increased by 8.44 compared to its previous closing price of 9.36. However, the company has seen a 22.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

, and the 36-month beta value for INDI is at 0.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for INDI is $15.33, which is $5.18 above the current market price. The public float for INDI is 80.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.58% of that float. The average trading volume for INDI on February 21, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

Assessing the Risk and Potential of indie Semiconductor Inc.’s (INDI) Stock

The stock of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) has seen a 22.44% increase in the past week, with a 45.00% gain in the past month, and a 52.52% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.46% for INDI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.00% for INDI stock, with a simple moving average of 39.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INDI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for INDI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INDI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $13 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INDI reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for INDI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 15th, 2022.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to INDI, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

INDI Trading at 40.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.78% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.53%, as shares surge +40.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDI rose by +22.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.27. In addition, indie Semiconductor Inc. saw 74.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INDI starting from schiller Thomas, who sale 58,900 shares at the price of $9.80 back on Feb 17. After this action, schiller Thomas now owns 1,334,303 shares of indie Semiconductor Inc., valued at $577,220 using the latest closing price.

schiller Thomas, the CFO and EVP of Strategy of indie Semiconductor Inc., sale 41,100 shares at $9.76 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that schiller Thomas is holding 1,393,203 shares at $401,136 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-102.18 for the present operating margin

+49.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for indie Semiconductor Inc. stands at -44.45. Equity return is now at value -31.10, with -21.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.29.