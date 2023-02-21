Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC)’s stock price has increased by 7.96 compared to its previous closing price of 0.97. however, the company has experienced a 46.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.79.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The public float for ASXC is 234.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASXC on February 21, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

ASXC’s stock has risen by 46.18% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 56.02% and a quarterly rise of 142.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.69% for Asensus Surgical Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 35.71% for ASXC stock, with a simple moving average of 116.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASXC stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ASXC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ASXC in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $1.50 based on the research report published on September 08th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASXC reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for ASXC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 26th, 2021.

ASXC Trading at 86.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.24% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.05%, as shares surge +58.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +176.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASXC rose by +50.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +145.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7956. In addition, Asensus Surgical Inc. saw 203.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASXC starting from Starling William N JR, who sale 27,010 shares at the price of $0.40 back on Jun 13. After this action, Starling William N JR now owns 13,846 shares of Asensus Surgical Inc., valued at $10,804 using the latest closing price.

Kwo Elizabeth, the Director of Asensus Surgical Inc., purchase 18,000 shares at $0.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Kwo Elizabeth is holding 72,201 shares at $9,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-803.98 for the present operating margin

-171.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asensus Surgical Inc. stands at -758.77. Equity return is now at value -52.10, with -46.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.50.