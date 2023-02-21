Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ)’s stock price has decreased by -42.09 compared to its previous closing price of 2.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -39.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/14/22 that U.K. Quantum Cybersecurity Firm Discloses SEC Investigation Over Merger

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) is 2.74x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) is $8.75, which is $9.36 above the current market price. The public float for ARQQ is 25.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.61% of that float. On February 21, 2023, ARQQ’s average trading volume was 1.37M shares.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Stock Experiences -30.24% Monthly Change

The stock of Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) has seen a -39.21% decrease in the past week, with a -30.24% drop in the past month, and a -80.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.09% for ARQQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -39.17% for ARQQ stock, with a simple moving average of -73.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARQQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARQQ stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ARQQ by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ARQQ in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $7 based on the research report published on July 19th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARQQ reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for ARQQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

ARQQ Trading at -58.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.13%, as shares sank -29.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQQ fell by -39.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3772. In addition, Arqit Quantum Inc. saw -59.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARQQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-712.78 for the present operating margin

+82.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arqit Quantum Inc. stands at +902.32. Equity return is now at value 63.30, with 35.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.