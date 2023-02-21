Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE)’s stock price has increased by 62.30 compared to its previous closing price of 4.35. However, the company has seen a 113.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ARBE is $9.00, which is $1.94 above the current price. The public float for ARBE is 45.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARBE on February 21, 2023 was 56.63K shares.

Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Arbe Robotics Ltd.’s (ARBE) Stock

ARBE stock saw an increase of 113.94% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 64.19% and a quarterly increase of 64.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.83% for Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 89.71% for ARBE stock, with a simple moving average of 35.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARBE stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ARBE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARBE in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $14 based on the research report published on February 04th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARBE reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for ARBE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 08th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to ARBE, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

ARBE Trading at 93.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.20%, as shares surge +76.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +125.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARBE rose by +121.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.88. In addition, Arbe Robotics Ltd. saw 107.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1479.68 for the present operating margin

+35.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arbe Robotics Ltd. stands at -2583.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.74.