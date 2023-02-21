AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH)’s stock price has decreased by -7.77 compared to its previous closing price of 0.94. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for APPH is $2.00, which is $4.64 above the current price. The public float for APPH is 121.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APPH on February 21, 2023 was 3.72M shares.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, APPH stock has gone down by -1.72%, with a monthly decline of -37.78% and a quarterly plunge of -32.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.69% for AppHarvest Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -53.14% for APPH stock, with a simple moving average of -62.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APPH

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to APPH, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 26th of the previous year.

APPH Trading at -30.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.26%, as shares sank -46.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APPH fell by -1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8078. In addition, AppHarvest Inc. saw 52.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APPH starting from Lee David J., who sale 177,400 shares at the price of $1.22 back on Nov 21. After this action, Lee David J. now owns 561,140 shares of AppHarvest Inc., valued at $216,428 using the latest closing price.

Lee David J., the President of AppHarvest Inc., sale 42,392 shares at $1.75 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Lee David J. is holding 1,192,109 shares at $74,186 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1373.17 for the present operating margin

-482.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for AppHarvest Inc. stands at -1836.31. Equity return is now at value -47.20, with -30.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.