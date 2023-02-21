Apexigen Inc. (APGN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ: APGN)’s stock price has increased by 44.21 compared to its previous closing price of 0.95. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 37.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Apexigen Inc. (APGN) by analysts is $10.67, which is $9.3 above the current market price. The public float for APGN is 22.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.27% of that float. On February 21, 2023, the average trading volume of APGN was 1.99M shares.

Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Apexigen Inc.’s (APGN) Stock

Apexigen Inc. (APGN) has seen a 37.85% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -29.02% decline in the past month and a -34.76% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.94% for APGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.66% for APGN stock, with a simple moving average of -75.30% for the last 200 days.

APGN Trading at 0.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.22%, as shares sank -31.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APGN rose by +37.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5552. In addition, Apexigen Inc. saw 100.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for APGN

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.