Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR)’s stock price has decreased by -8.39 compared to its previous closing price of 27.54. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.94% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) is above average at 4.34x, while the 36-month beta value is 3.49.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is $38.19, which is $13.34 above the current market price. The public float for AR is 268.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AR on February 21, 2023 was 5.85M shares.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) has seen a -10.94% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.30% decline in the past month and a -28.81% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.20% for AR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.77% for AR stock, with a simple moving average of -28.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AR

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AR reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for AR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to AR, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

AR Trading at -16.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares sank -14.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AR fell by -10.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.07. In addition, Antero Resources Corporation saw -18.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AR starting from Keenan W Howard JR, who sale 779,755 shares at the price of $31.34 back on Dec 07. After this action, Keenan W Howard JR now owns 4,000,000 shares of Antero Resources Corporation, valued at $24,435,884 using the latest closing price.

Keenan W Howard JR, the Director of Antero Resources Corporation, sale 220,245 shares at $31.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Keenan W Howard JR is holding 4,779,755 shares at $6,862,284 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.86 for the present operating margin

+51.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antero Resources Corporation stands at +21.69. Equity return is now at value 31.10, with 13.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.