Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO)’s stock price has decreased by -6.34 compared to its previous closing price of 75.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 17.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/13/23 that Twilio to Lay Off 17% of Staff in Second Round of Cuts

The 36-month beta value for TWLO is also noteworthy at 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TWLO is $82.05, which is $16.55 above than the current price. The public float for TWLO is 163.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.02% of that float. The average trading volume of TWLO on February 21, 2023 was 4.10M shares.

Evaluating the Impact of -6.34 Increase on Twilio Inc.’s (TWLO) Stock

TWLO’s stock has risen by 17.65% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 35.64% and a quarterly rise of 39.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.42% for Twilio Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.35% for TWLO stock, with a simple moving average of -3.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWLO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TWLO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TWLO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $50 based on the research report published on November 28th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWLO reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for TWLO stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to TWLO, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

TWLO Trading at 31.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.33%, as shares surge +30.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWLO rose by +17.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.08. In addition, Twilio Inc. saw 44.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWLO starting from DONIO ELENA A., who sale 5,182 shares at the price of $62.38 back on Feb 15. After this action, DONIO ELENA A. now owns 292,586 shares of Twilio Inc., valued at $323,239 using the latest closing price.

Manor Eyal, the Chief Product Officer of Twilio Inc., sale 2,714 shares at $62.39 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Manor Eyal is holding 148,442 shares at $169,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.88 for the present operating margin

+45.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twilio Inc. stands at -32.83. Equity return is now at value -9.80, with -8.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.