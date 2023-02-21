Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Mobilicom Limited (MOB)

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ: MOB)’s stock price has increased by 41.97 compared to its previous closing price of 1.55. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 62.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MOB is $5.50, which is $2.8 above than the current price. The public float for MOB is 4.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.73% of that float. The average trading volume of MOB on February 21, 2023 was 54.43K shares.

Mobilicom Limited’s (MOB) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

MOB’s stock has risen by 62.41% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 88.09% and a quarterly rise of 60.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.59% for Mobilicom Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 60.12% for MOB stock, with a simple moving average of 40.96% for the last 200 days.

MOB Trading at 79.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.10%, as shares surge +82.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOB rose by +58.82%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4231. In addition, Mobilicom Limited saw 126.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MOB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-90.72 for the present operating margin

+54.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mobilicom Limited stands at -75.58. The total capital return value is set at -95.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.81.

Based on Mobilicom Limited (MOB), the company’s capital structure generated 19.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.16. Total debt to assets is 10.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.