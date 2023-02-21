Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE)’s stock price has decreased by -1.52 compared to its previous closing price of 18.46. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) is above average at 7.67x. The 36-month beta value for CVE is also noteworthy at 2.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CVE is $24.30, which is $6.54 above than the current price. The public float for CVE is 1.38B, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.07% of that float. The average trading volume of CVE on February 21, 2023 was 6.11M shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc.’s (CVE) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) has seen a -9.42% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.55% decline in the past month and a -13.28% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.88% for CVE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.22% for CVE stock, with a simple moving average of -4.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CVE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CVE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $23 based on the research report published on November 21st of the previous year 2022.

CVE Trading at -3.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -4.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVE fell by -9.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.34. In addition, Cenovus Energy Inc. saw -6.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.69 for the present operating margin

+16.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cenovus Energy Inc. stands at +9.64. Equity return is now at value 24.60, with 11.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.