Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB)’s stock price has decreased by -8.13 compared to its previous closing price of 143.25. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/14/23 that Airbnb Stock Rallies on Strong Earnings. The Outlook for Travel Is Bright.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) is above average at 47.25x.

The average price estimated by analysts for ABNB is $138.40, which is $5.93 above than the current price. The public float for ABNB is 383.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.83% of that float. The average trading volume of ABNB on February 21, 2023 was 6.06M shares.

Assessing the Risk and Potential of Airbnb Inc.’s (ABNB) Stock

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has experienced a 20.88% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 32.80% rise in the past month, and a 26.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.68% for ABNB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.04% for ABNB stock, with a simple moving average of 22.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABNB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ABNB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ABNB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $165 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABNB reach a price target of $130, previously predicting the price at $114. The rating they have provided for ABNB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to ABNB, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

ABNB Trading at 30.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares surge +29.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABNB rose by +20.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.72. In addition, Airbnb Inc. saw 53.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABNB starting from Gebbia Joseph, who sale 166,667 shares at the price of $142.10 back on Feb 16. After this action, Gebbia Joseph now owns 9,500,102 shares of Airbnb Inc., valued at $23,682,611 using the latest closing price.

Bernstein David C, the Chief Accounting Officer of Airbnb Inc., sale 12,382 shares at $140.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Bernstein David C is holding 50,171 shares at $1,733,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.37 for the present operating margin

+82.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Airbnb Inc. stands at +22.54. Equity return is now at value 24.60, with 7.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.