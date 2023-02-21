ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY)’s stock price has decreased by -24.69 compared to its previous closing price of 7.98. However, the company has seen a fall of -29.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The 36-month beta value for PIXY is also noteworthy at 1.03.

The public float for PIXY is 1.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.10% of that float. The average trading volume of PIXY on February 21, 2023 was 59.34K shares.

An In-Depth Look at ShiftPixy Inc.’s (PIXY) Stock Performance

In the past week, PIXY stock has gone down by -29.79%, with a monthly decline of -51.06% and a quarterly plunge of -70.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.49% for ShiftPixy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -40.77% for PIXY stock, with a simple moving average of -70.36% for the last 200 days.

PIXY Trading at -59.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.85%, as shares sank -48.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIXY fell by -29.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.86. In addition, ShiftPixy Inc. saw -71.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PIXY starting from Weaver Kenneth Weir, who sale 51 shares at the price of $18.75 back on Dec 30. After this action, Weaver Kenneth Weir now owns 0 shares of ShiftPixy Inc., valued at $956 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PIXY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-98.29 for the present operating margin

+3.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for ShiftPixy Inc. stands at -120.56. Equity return is now at value -751.60, with -137.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.