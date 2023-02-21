Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT)’s stock price has decreased by -7.29 compared to its previous closing price of 0.32. Despite this, the company has experienced a -13.18% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FRGT is 2.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FRGT is $2.25, which is $1.96 above the current price. The public float for FRGT is 9.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FRGT on February 21, 2023 was 3.44M shares.

An In-Depth Look at Freight Technologies Inc.’s (FRGT) Stock Performance

The stock of Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) has gone down by -13.18% for the week, with a 9.39% rise in the past month and a -24.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 22.37% for FRGT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.59% for FRGT stock, with a simple moving average of -69.87% for the last 200 days.

FRGT Trading at -3.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.43%, as shares surge +5.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRGT fell by -13.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3785. In addition, Freight Technologies Inc. saw 27.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FRGT

Equity return is now at value -405.20, with -121.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.51.