American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL)’s stock price has decreased by -7.96 compared to its previous closing price of 10.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) is above average at 342.59x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.27.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) is $10.31, which is $1.06 above the current market price. The public float for AXL is 112.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AXL on February 21, 2023 was 950.23K shares.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s (AXL) Stock: A 1.84% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, AXL stock has gone up by 1.31%, with a monthly gain of 13.64% and a quarterly plunge of -4.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.54% for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.84% for AXL stock, with a simple moving average of 6.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AXL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AXL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $10 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXL reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for AXL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 09th, 2022.

AXL Trading at 5.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, as shares surge +14.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXL rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.14. In addition, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. saw 18.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.61 for the present operating margin

+10.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stands at +1.06. Equity return is now at value -5.10, with -0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.