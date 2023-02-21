AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.83 compared to its previous closing price of 2.42. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The public float for APE is 928.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.75% of that float. The average trading volume for APE on February 21, 2023 was 33.15M shares.

The stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) has seen a 4.35% increase in the past week, with a 51.90% rise in the past month, and a 81.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.02% for APE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.69% for APE stock, with a simple moving average of -1.95% for the last 200 days.

APE Trading at 43.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.79%, as shares surge +37.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +169.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APE rose by +4.35%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.42. In addition, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. saw 70.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APE starting from Antara Capital LP, who sale 17,557,400 shares at the price of $2.46 back on Feb 15. After this action, Antara Capital LP now owns 227,232,507 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., valued at $43,191,204 using the latest closing price.

Antara Capital LP, the 10% Owner of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., sale 4,920,510 shares at $2.40 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Antara Capital LP is holding 244,789,907 shares at $11,814,110 based on the most recent closing price.