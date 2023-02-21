Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE: AMAM)’s stock price has increased by 16.91 compared to its previous closing price of 2.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 122.60% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) by analysts is $2.25, which is -$0.25 below the current market price. The public float for AMAM is 5.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.68% of that float. On February 21, 2023, the average trading volume of AMAM was 4.62M shares.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) Stock Experiences 69.27% Monthly Change

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) has experienced a 122.60% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 69.27% rise in the past month, and a 423.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 35.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.95% for AMAM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 74.59% for AMAM stock, with a simple moving average of 54.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for AMAM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMAM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $16 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMAM reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for AMAM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 28th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to AMAM, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

AMAM Trading at 67.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.17%, as shares surge +63.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +550.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAM rose by +122.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.92. In addition, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. saw 43.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.