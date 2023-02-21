Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV)’s stock price has increased by 0.80 compared to its previous closing price of 2.50. However, the company has seen a 3.28% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) is above average at 15.95x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is $3.56, which is $0.98 above the current market price. The public float for ABEV is 4.41B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ABEV on February 21, 2023 was 26.92M shares.

Examining the Volatility of Ambev S.A.’s (ABEV) Stock

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has seen a 3.28% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.08% decline in the past month and a -10.95% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for ABEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.50% for ABEV stock, with a simple moving average of -10.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABEV

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ABEV, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

ABEV Trading at -6.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABEV rose by +3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.55. In addition, Ambev S.A. saw -7.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ABEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.64 for the present operating margin

+48.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambev S.A. stands at +17.39. Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 9.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.