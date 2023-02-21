Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.97 compared to its previous closing price of 98.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 15 hours ago that Amazon Corporate Workers Face Pay Reduction After Shares Slip

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 42 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is $133.02, which is $38.55 above the current market price. The public float for AMZN is 9.25B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMZN on February 21, 2023 was 75.86M shares.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

AMZN stock saw an increase of -0.42% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.76% and a quarterly increase of 0.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.57% for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.46% for AMZN stock, with a simple moving average of -11.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMZN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AMZN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMZN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $171 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMZN reach a price target of $130, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for AMZN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to AMZN, setting the target price at $118 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

AMZN Trading at 4.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -0.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMZN fell by -0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.68. In addition, Amazon.com Inc. saw 15.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMZN starting from Selipsky Adam, who sale 241 shares at the price of $100.16 back on Feb 16. After this action, Selipsky Adam now owns 140,619 shares of Amazon.com Inc., valued at $24,138 using the latest closing price.

Jassy Andrew R, the President and CEO of Amazon.com Inc., sale 23,874 shares at $99.15 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Jassy Andrew R is holding 1,964,506 shares at $2,367,061 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.63 for the present operating margin

+43.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amazon.com Inc. stands at -0.53. Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.