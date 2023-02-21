Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.24 compared to its previous closing price of 95.78. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/16/23 that YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki Is Stepping Down

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) is above average at 20.56x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 37 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is $125.30, which is $29.21 above the current market price. The public float for GOOG is 5.20B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GOOG on February 21, 2023 was 28.44M shares.

Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

GOOG’s stock has seen a -0.28% decrease for the week, with a 0.72% rise in the past month and a -4.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.16% for Alphabet Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.14% for GOOG stock, with a simple moving average of -9.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOOG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GOOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOOG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $119 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOOG reach a price target of $134, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for GOOG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to GOOG, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

GOOG Trading at 0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares sank -4.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOG fell by -0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.48. In addition, Alphabet Inc. saw 6.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOOG starting from O’Toole Amie Thuener, who sale 637 shares at the price of $99.87 back on Feb 01. After this action, O’Toole Amie Thuener now owns 25,282 shares of Alphabet Inc., valued at $63,617 using the latest closing price.

MATHER ANN, the Director of Alphabet Inc., sale 340 shares at $96.92 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that MATHER ANN is holding 11,300 shares at $32,953 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.95 for the present operating margin

+55.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphabet Inc. stands at +21.35.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.