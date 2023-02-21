Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB)’s stock price has decreased by -9.67 compared to its previous closing price of 285.62. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/17/23 that Albemarle Stock Will Be Boosted by Strong Lithium Guidance, Says Analyst

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALB is 1.57.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



The public float for ALB is 116.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALB on February 21, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Albemarle Corporation (ALB) has gone down by -3.83% for the week, with a 7.90% rise in the past month and a -10.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.25% for ALB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.86% for ALB stock, with a simple moving average of 1.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALB stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ALB by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ALB in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $240 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALB reach a price target of $310. The rating they have provided for ALB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 26th, 2023.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Buy” to ALB, setting the target price at $275 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

ALB Trading at 2.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares surge +3.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALB fell by -3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $274.56. In addition, Albemarle Corporation saw 18.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALB starting from Tozier Scott, who sale 1,719 shares at the price of $220.00 back on Jan 06. After this action, Tozier Scott now owns 63,384 shares of Albemarle Corporation, valued at $378,180 using the latest closing price.

NARWOLD KAREN G, the EVP, Chief Admin Officer of Albemarle Corporation, sale 2,250 shares at $280.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that NARWOLD KAREN G is holding 6,257 shares at $630,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALB

Equity return is now at value 40.40, with 20.20 for asset returns.