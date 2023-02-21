Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)’s stock price has decreased by -1.97 compared to its previous closing price of 80.08. However, the company has experienced a -3.66% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/02/23 that AMD Shines Through Intel’s Dark Cloud

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.70x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMD is 1.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AMD is $91.60, which is $15.1 above the current price. The public float for AMD is 1.61B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMD on February 21, 2023 was 57.71M shares.

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s (AMD) Stock

The stock of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has seen a -3.66% decrease in the past week, with a 15.94% rise in the past month, and a 7.98% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.45% for AMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.29% for AMD stock, with a simple moving average of -0.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMD stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AMD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AMD in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $76 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMD reach a price target of $88, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for AMD stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to AMD, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

AMD Trading at 8.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares surge +12.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD fell by -3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.76. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. saw 21.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from GRASBY PAUL DARREN, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $85.17 back on Feb 15. After this action, GRASBY PAUL DARREN now owns 108,442 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., valued at $1,064,625 using the latest closing price.

KUMAR DEVINDER, the EVP of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., sale 32,000 shares at $82.81 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that KUMAR DEVINDER is holding 555,750 shares at $2,649,864 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.74 for the present operating margin

+36.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at +5.59. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 5.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.