1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM)’s stock price has increased by 4.30 compared to its previous closing price of 15.35. however, the company has experienced a 6.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/03/22 that 1Life and Amazon Get FTC Request for More Information on Merger

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) is $18.00, which is $2.17 above the current market price. The public float for ONEM is 186.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.12% of that float. On February 21, 2023, ONEM’s average trading volume was 2.47M shares.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Stock Records -4.25% Quarterly Movement

ONEM’s stock has risen by 6.17% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.05% and a quarterly drop of -4.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.22% for 1Life Healthcare Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.49% for ONEM stock, with a simple moving average of 10.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONEM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ONEM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ONEM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $12 based on the research report published on July 12th of the previous year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONEM reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for ONEM stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on July 11th, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to ONEM, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

ONEM Trading at -1.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -2.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONEM rose by +6.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +115.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.60. In addition, 1Life Healthcare Inc. saw -4.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONEM starting from Mango Lisa A, who sale 6,150 shares at the price of $15.32 back on Feb 17. After this action, Mango Lisa A now owns 88,385 shares of 1Life Healthcare Inc., valued at $94,216 using the latest closing price.

Mango Lisa A, the General Counsel and Secretary of 1Life Healthcare Inc., sale 7,596 shares at $15.36 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Mango Lisa A is holding 94,535 shares at $116,644 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.46 for the present operating margin

+22.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for 1Life Healthcare Inc. stands at -40.97. Equity return is now at value -23.80, with -15.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.