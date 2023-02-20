Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG)’s stock price has decreased by -4.44 compared to its previous closing price of 47.05. However, the company has experienced a 6.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/03/21 that Bed Bath & Beyond Surges: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

The 36-month beta value for ZG is also noteworthy at 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ZG is $49.83, which is -$4.08 below than the current price. The public float for ZG is 213.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.09% of that float. The average trading volume of ZG on February 19, 2023 was 774.40K shares.

Zillow Group Inc.’s (ZG) Stock: A 2.60% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

ZG stock saw an increase of 6.49% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.12% and a quarterly increase of 23.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.25% for Zillow Group Inc. (ZG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.60% for ZG stock, with a simple moving average of 25.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZG stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ZG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZG in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $61 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZG reach a price target of $42, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for ZG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to ZG, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

ZG Trading at 15.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares surge +7.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZG rose by +6.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.97. In addition, Zillow Group Inc. saw 44.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZG starting from Wacksman Jeremy, who sale 15,492 shares at the price of $46.99 back on Feb 17. After this action, Wacksman Jeremy now owns 26,166 shares of Zillow Group Inc., valued at $727,956 using the latest closing price.

Spaulding Dan, the Chief People Officer of Zillow Group Inc., sale 6,944 shares at $47.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Spaulding Dan is holding 15,979 shares at $328,174 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.02 for the present operating margin

+26.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zillow Group Inc. stands at -6.48. Equity return is now at value -21.70, with -13.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.