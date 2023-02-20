Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR)’s stock price has decreased by -1.20 compared to its previous closing price of 14.19. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XHR is 1.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) is $16.50, which is $2.48 above the current market price. The public float for XHR is 113.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% of that float. On February 19, 2023, XHR’s average trading volume was 631.02K shares.

The -9.97% Simple Moving Average of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s (XHR) Stock in the Past 200 Days

XHR’s stock has fallen by -1.54% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.57% and a quarterly drop of -4.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.74% for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.88% for XHR stock, with a simple moving average of -9.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XHR

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XHR reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for XHR stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to XHR, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

XHR Trading at -0.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XHR fell by -1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.56. In addition, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. saw 6.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XHR starting from BLOOM BARRY A N, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $19.09 back on Jun 07. After this action, BLOOM BARRY A N now owns 217,741 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc., valued at $477,202 using the latest closing price.

BLOOM BARRY A N sale 25,000 shares at $19.09 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that BLOOM BARRY A N is holding 242,741 shares at $477,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.20 for the present operating margin

-0.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. stands at -23.29. Equity return is now at value -0.20, with -0.10 for asset returns.