Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.34 compared to its previous closing price of 86.56. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/19/22 that Wix Stock Surges as Starboard Amasses Stake. Analysts Like It.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WIX is 1.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for WIX is 55.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.04% of that float. On February 19, 2023, WIX’s average trading volume was 673.28K shares.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Stock Sees a-1.34 Decrease

In the past week, WIX stock has gone up by 0.86%, with a monthly gain of 4.30% and a quarterly plunge of -1.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.27% for Wix.com Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.09% for WIX stock, with a simple moving average of 14.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WIX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for WIX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WIX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $105 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WIX reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for WIX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to WIX, setting the target price at $101 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

WIX Trading at 2.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares sank -0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIX rose by +0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.11. In addition, Wix.com Ltd. saw 11.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.