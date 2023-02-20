Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI)’s stock price has decreased by -4.10 compared to its previous closing price of 4.63. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The 36-month beta value for SLI is also noteworthy at 2.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SLI is $10.47, The public float for SLI is 157.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.60% of that float. The average trading volume of SLI on February 19, 2023 was 827.75K shares.

What Recent Market Trends Mean for Standard Lithium Ltd.’s (SLI) Stock

The stock of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) has gone up by 0.68% for the week, with a 25.78% rise in the past month and a 4.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.80% for SLI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.66% for SLI stock, with a simple moving average of -4.03% for the last 200 days.

SLI Trading at 16.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares surge +21.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLI rose by +0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.41. In addition, Standard Lithium Ltd. saw 50.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SLI

Equity return is now at value -16.30, with -15.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.44.