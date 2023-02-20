FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV)’s stock price has decreased by -1.43 compared to its previous closing price of 5.59. However, the company has experienced a -1.78% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) is 4.64x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FINV is 0.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for FinVolution Group (FINV) is $46.30, which is $0.97 above the current market price. The public float for FINV is 133.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.43% of that float. On February 19, 2023, FINV’s average trading volume was 950.14K shares.

What Recent Market Trends Mean for FinVolution Group’s (FINV) Stock

In the past week, FINV stock has gone down by -1.78%, with a monthly gain of 1.66% and a quarterly surge of 8.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.20% for FinVolution Group The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.13% for FINV stock, with a simple moving average of 18.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FINV

China Renaissance, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FINV reach a price target of $6.20. The rating they have provided for FINV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to FINV, setting the target price at $5.33 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

FINV Trading at 4.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FINV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +2.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FINV fell by -1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.58. In addition, FinVolution Group saw 11.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FINV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.08 for the present operating margin

+79.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for FinVolution Group stands at +26.04. Equity return is now at value 21.20, with 12.10 for asset returns.