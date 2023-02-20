Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY)’s stock price has increased by 5.36 compared to its previous closing price of 22.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.81% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KDNY is 0.04.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for KDNY is $34.63, which is $13.23 above the current price. The public float for KDNY is 62.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KDNY on February 19, 2023 was 507.17K shares.

What Recent Market Trends Mean for Chinook Therapeutics Inc.’s (KDNY) Stock

The stock of Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) has seen a -3.81% decrease in the past week, with a -9.93% drop in the past month, and a 7.80% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.23% for KDNY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.65% for KDNY stock, with a simple moving average of 12.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KDNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KDNY stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for KDNY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KDNY in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $30 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KDNY reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for KDNY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 28th, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to KDNY, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on January 06th of the previous year.

KDNY Trading at -7.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KDNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares sank -12.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KDNY fell by -3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.43. In addition, Chinook Therapeutics Inc. saw -11.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KDNY starting from DOBMEIER ERIC, who sale 8,097 shares at the price of $23.75 back on Feb 10. After this action, DOBMEIER ERIC now owns 301,138 shares of Chinook Therapeutics Inc., valued at $192,292 using the latest closing price.

Frohlich Tom, the Chief Operating Officer of Chinook Therapeutics Inc., sale 3,700 shares at $23.75 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Frohlich Tom is holding 150,777 shares at $87,869 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KDNY

Equity return is now at value -25.30, with -20.60 for asset returns.