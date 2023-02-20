Westlake Corporation (WLK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK)’s stock price has decreased by -1.16 compared to its previous closing price of 123.95. however, the company has experienced a -0.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/29/22 that Dow, LyondellBasell and Westlake Face a ‘Petrochemical Recession’

The price-to-earnings ratio for Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) is above average at 5.97x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Westlake Corporation (WLK) is $113.42, which is -$9.09 below the current market price. The public float for WLK is 32.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WLK on February 19, 2023 was 510.54K shares.

An In-Depth Look at Westlake Corporation’s (WLK) Stock Performance

Westlake Corporation (WLK) has seen a -0.20% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 10.81% gain in the past month and a 16.19% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for WLK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.21% for WLK stock, with a simple moving average of 15.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WLK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for WLK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WLK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $109 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WLK reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for WLK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 17th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to WLK, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

WLK Trading at 8.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +7.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLK fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.47. In addition, Westlake Corporation saw 19.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WLK starting from Buesinger Robert F., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $98.94 back on Aug 31. After this action, Buesinger Robert F. now owns 10,208 shares of Westlake Corporation, valued at $98,940 using the latest closing price.

Zoeller Johnathan Stevan, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Westlake Corporation, sale 542 shares at $107.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Zoeller Johnathan Stevan is holding 543 shares at $58,037 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.95 for the present operating margin

+28.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westlake Corporation stands at +17.02. Equity return is now at value 29.70, with 13.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.