Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.51 compared to its previous closing price of 55.25. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for WBS is at 1.29.

The public float for WBS is 172.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.33% of that float. The average trading volume for WBS on February 19, 2023 was 987.66K shares.

Make Informed Decisions with Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Stock Updates

WBS’s stock has risen by 0.53% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.75% and a quarterly rise of 4.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.75% for Webster Financial Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.43% for WBS stock, with a simple moving average of 13.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WBS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WBS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $70 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WBS reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for WBS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

WBS Trading at 12.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +18.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBS rose by +0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.06. In addition, Webster Financial Corporation saw 16.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBS starting from Massiani Luis, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $47.35 back on Sep 08. After this action, Massiani Luis now owns 132,910 shares of Webster Financial Corporation, valued at $947,039 using the latest closing price.

Massiani Luis, the Chief Operating Officer of Webster Financial Corporation, sale 8,000 shares at $46.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Massiani Luis is holding 152,910 shares at $371,447 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBS

Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 0.60 for asset returns.