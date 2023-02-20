Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT)’s stock price has increased by 0.43 compared to its previous closing price of 327.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.86.

The public float for WAT is 59.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WAT on February 19, 2023 was 322.34K shares.

Waters Corporation (WAT) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Waters Corporation (WAT) has gone down by -1.51% for the week, with a -1.00% drop in the past month and a -0.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.40% for WAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.31% for WAT stock, with a simple moving average of 2.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAT stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for WAT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WAT in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $350 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WAT reach a price target of $345. The rating they have provided for WAT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 25th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to WAT, setting the target price at $349 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

WAT Trading at -2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -2.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAT fell by -1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $336.00. In addition, Waters Corporation saw -4.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAT starting from CONARD EDWARD, who sale 1,059 shares at the price of $334.70 back on Nov 30. After this action, CONARD EDWARD now owns 74,224 shares of Waters Corporation, valued at $354,447 using the latest closing price.

KUEBLER CHRISTOPHER A, the Director of Waters Corporation, sale 4,000 shares at $328.78 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that KUEBLER CHRISTOPHER A is holding 14,064 shares at $1,315,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAT

Equity return is now at value 183.40, with 22.80 for asset returns.