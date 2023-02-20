Volta Inc. (VLTA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA)’s stock price has increased by 0.41 compared to its previous closing price of 0.85. However, the company has seen a 0.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/25/22 that EV Charging-Station Operators Set to Battle for Ad Dollars

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for VLTA is $1.18, which is $0.33 above the current price. The public float for VLTA is 123.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VLTA on February 19, 2023 was 4.61M shares.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

VLTA’s stock has seen a 0.48% increase for the week, with a -0.74% drop in the past month and a 21.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for Volta Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.27% for VLTA stock, with a simple moving average of -39.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLTA

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLTA reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for VLTA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to VLTA, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

VLTA Trading at 34.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.84%, as shares sank -2.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLTA rose by +0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8546. In addition, Volta Inc. saw 140.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VLTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-824.20 for the present operating margin

-10.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Volta Inc. stands at -856.04. Equity return is now at value -110.40, with -58.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.