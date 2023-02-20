Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST)’s stock price has decreased by -3.75 compared to its previous closing price of 18.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) is above average at 7.73x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for VIST is $22.58, which is $2.5 above than the current price. The public float for VIST is 84.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.41% of that float. The average trading volume of VIST on February 19, 2023 was 677.16K shares.

Trading Update: Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Stock Endures 4.18% Monthly Volatility

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) has experienced a 3.13% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.31% rise in the past month, and a 28.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.18% for VIST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.17% for VIST stock, with a simple moving average of 56.12% for the last 200 days.

VIST Trading at 13.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares surge +7.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIST rose by +3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.67. In addition, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. saw 11.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.62 for the present operating margin

+40.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +7.77.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.