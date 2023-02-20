Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV)’s stock price has increased by 2.48 compared to its previous closing price of 20.59. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/05/21 that Gene Therapy Is a Huge Opportunity. It Pays to be Patient.

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) is $42.40, which is $21.3 above the current market price. The public float for VERV is 55.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.09% of that float. On February 19, 2023, VERV’s average trading volume was 768.12K shares.

The -13.88% Decline of Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s (VERV) Stock in the Past Quarter

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) has seen a 3.18% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.34% gain in the past month and a -14.89% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.76% for VERV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.97% for VERV stock, with a simple moving average of -15.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERV stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for VERV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VERV in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $21 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VERV reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for VERV stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to VERV, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

VERV Trading at 0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.55%, as shares sank -2.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERV rose by +3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.95. In addition, Verve Therapeutics Inc. saw 9.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERV starting from Bellinger Andrew, who sale 865 shares at the price of $22.95 back on Dec 01. After this action, Bellinger Andrew now owns 6,629 shares of Verve Therapeutics Inc., valued at $19,852 using the latest closing price.

Dorval Allison, the Chief Financial Officer of Verve Therapeutics Inc., sale 554 shares at $22.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Dorval Allison is holding 2,186 shares at $12,243 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERV

Equity return is now at value -38.50, with -34.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.67.