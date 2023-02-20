Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA)’s stock price has decreased by -2.18 compared to its previous closing price of 21.97. however, the company has experienced a -4.15% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

, and the 36-month beta value for VRNA is at 0.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VRNA is $29.57, which is $8.08 above the current market price. The public float for VRNA is 59.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.71% of that float. The average trading volume for VRNA on February 19, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) has gone down by -4.15% for the week, with a -6.57% drop in the past month and a 78.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.61% for VRNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.88% for VRNA stock, with a simple moving average of 88.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNA stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for VRNA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VRNA in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $27 based on the research report published on September 19th of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRNA reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for VRNA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 26th, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to VRNA, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

VRNA Trading at 3.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares sank -5.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNA fell by -4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +429.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.07. In addition, Verona Pharma plc saw -17.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNA starting from Rickard Kathleen A., who sale 28,752 shares at the price of $2.53 back on Feb 02. After this action, Rickard Kathleen A. now owns 3,077,312 shares of Verona Pharma plc, valued at $72,685 using the latest closing price.

ZACCARDELLI DAVID, the President and CEO of Verona Pharma plc, sale 432,928 shares at $2.56 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that ZACCARDELLI DAVID is holding 17,342,872 shares at $1,107,083 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-183.28 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Verona Pharma plc stands at -138.92. Equity return is now at value -52.40, with -41.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.09.